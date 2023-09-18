Team Pumpkin launches specialised D2C marketing agency

D2CPro, Pumpkin's new agency, will cater to the marketing needs of D2C brands.
Team Pumpkin, an integrated marketing agency, has the launch of its new vertical- D2CPro, that caters to the marketing needs of D2C brands.
D2CPro will offer end-to-end marketing solutions ranging from branding, website creation, tech integration, conversion rate optimisation, setting up their ecommerce platforms, as well as helping them expand their reach to international markets.
“Over the years we have realised that D2C brands have different pain points when it comes to marketing their brand and products. We wanted to ensure that we offer holistic solutions catering to the specific needs of these brands. This is what led to the birth of D2CPro,” Ranjeet Kumar, CEO and co-founder,Team Pumpkin, said.
With over a decade of experience in the industry, Team Pumpkin has collaborated with a diverse range of clients, including industry leaders such as Springwel, Mama Earth, Plum Goodness, Stovekraft, and Tata Steel Aashiyana.
D2C Pro offers its consumers an array of services such as creating brand awareness, expansion into different ventures and markets, revenue growth and generation or assistance with any challenges faced by a D2C brand.
Shubham Srivastava, AVP - D2CPro, said, “I'm thrilled to introduce our game-changing solutions to empower brands in the Direct-to-Consumer landscape. With over a decade of experience and a team of experts, our commitment to delivering results, both domestically and internationally, drives us every day.”
“I'm excited about the opportunities we create for brands in the Direct-to-Consumer arena. We understand that brand success goes beyond profit; it's about fostering connections and driving meaningful engagement. With D2C Pro, we're not just navigating markets, but also crafting brand stories that resonate globally," Swati Nathani, co-founder and CBO, Team Pumpkin said.
Along with D2CPro, Team Pumpkin plans to launch several other specialised verticals as a part of their rebranding exercise. These agencies under Team Pumpkin will offer tailormade solutions to brands that will be definitive to their needs.