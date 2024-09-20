Team Pumpkin wins marketing mandate of beauty brand Estelar

Rashmi Arun, founder of Estelar also commented, “The collaboration with Team Pumpkin will further elevate Estelar’s mission to inspire and empower women everywhere. Together, we are set to create a buzz that highlights the essence of Estelar’s vibrant, bold spirit. We are also excited to announce that additional ranges of our cosmetics will be launched in the near future, expanding our offerings and continuing to celebrate bold femininity.”