Team Pumpkin wins marketing mandate of beauty brand Estelar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Under this partnership, D2C Pro will oversee marketplace management, while HypeSquad will curate strategic influencer partnerships.
Estelar, a beauty brand, announces its collaboration with Team Pumpkin. Known for its bold approach, Estelar celebrates the fierce, fearless you with a range of six vibrant shades that speak the language of bold femininity. Team Pumpkin will undertake Estelar's social media, e-commerce, and influencer marketing efforts, propelling the brand's mission to inspire and empower women everywhere.
Team Pumpkin shares Estelar’s vision of celebrating and empowering women. "We are beyond excited to join forces with Estelar. Their commitment to bold femininity and their innovative approach to beauty perfectly align with our passion for creating dynamic, impactful campaigns. We believe this partnership will resonate with women who are ready to embrace their inner goddess and showcase their unique strength", said Swati Nathani, co-founder of Team Pumpkin.
Rashmi Arun, founder of Estelar also commented, “The collaboration with Team Pumpkin will further elevate Estelar’s mission to inspire and empower women everywhere. Together, we are set to create a buzz that highlights the essence of Estelar’s vibrant, bold spirit. We are also excited to announce that additional ranges of our cosmetics will be launched in the near future, expanding our offerings and continuing to celebrate bold femininity.”
The Estelar account will be managed by Team Pumpkin's Bangalore branch, leveraging the expertise of individual agencies within the Team Pumpkin ecosystem. D2C Pro, Team Pumpkin's dedicated e-commerce agency, will oversee marketplace management, while HypeSquad, their influencer marketing specialists, will curate strategic influencer partnerships.