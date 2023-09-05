Tech-driven shopping revolutionises customer experience and fosters brand loyalty, says Havas Whitepaper

Key insights from the whitepaper include:

Tier-Based Shopping Patterns: The research revealed distinct shopping behaviors across different city tiers in India. Urban areas prioritise convenience and variety, while smaller towns emphasise affordability and value. Brands are encouraged to tailor their marketing strategies to cater to these unique preferences.

Rise of Social Commerce: Platforms like Instagram and Facebook play a significant role in brand discovery and engagement. Peer and influencer-generated content drive shopping decisions, effectively turning social media into a direct shopping platform. Brands are urged to harness this trend for enhanced credibility, trust, and engagement.

Elevated Role of Direct-to-Consumer Brands (D2C): D2C brands are gaining momentum, particularly among younger consumers. Their authentic narratives and personalised products are capturing interest. Established brands should consider collaboration with D2C brands to align with evolving consumer choices.