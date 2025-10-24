Tech Mahindra unveils refreshed brand identity for the AI era

Tech Mahindra has introduced a new brand identity to coincide with its 39th anniversary. The update reflects the company’s evolution into a more agile and collaborative organisation positioned for the next phase of AI-driven transformation.

The new identity features a distinctive 'lozenge' symbol, a modern interpretation of the Mahindra Group’s ‘Rise’ beam, representing focus, ambition, and precision. Anchored in Mahindra Red, the refreshed design language brings a contemporary look across all global touchpoints, aimed at creating a cohesive identity for the company and its portfolio brands.

Mohit Joshi, CEO & managing director, Tech Mahindra, said: “For nearly four decades, Tech Mahindra has been synonymous with innovation, trust, and transformation. As we step into a new era defined by AI and digital reinvention, our refreshed brand represents the next phase of our journey, one that honours our legacy while embracing the limitless opportunities ahead. This is our reintroduction to the world – the same Tech Mahindra, but with renewed clarity and intent. It signals our ambition to help global enterprises Scale at Speed™.”

Peeyush Dubey, chief marketing officer, Tech Mahindra, said: “Great brands tell a clear story, and our story is one of purposeful evolution. Our research affirmed the deep trust in the Tech Mahindra name and our Mahindra heritage, so our goal was not to change the narrative but to sharpen its focus. This refreshed identity – more contemporary, confident, and cohesive – tells the world precisely who we are today: a future-ready partner built to deliver ‘Scale at Speed™’. This clarity strengthens our market position, unifies our global teams, and inspires the pride that fuels exceptional performance.”

The company said the new identity supports its broader transformation roadmap, with a focus on enhancing brand salience, reinforcing its positioning as a future-ready partner, and strengthening a unified culture among its global workforce.