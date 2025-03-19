TECNO and Kolkata Knight Riders announce partnership for IPL 2025

TECNO, the tech brand has teamed up with the iconic Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This partnership is about celebrating the passion of India’s youth and cricket enthusiasts.

Advertisment

TECNO aims to connect fans to the action with its smartphones, designed for signal and connectivity experience.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, shared, “We’re excited to partner with Kolkata Knight Riders. Cricket is an emotion that unites millions, and it aligns perfectly with TECNO’s mission to empower India’s youth. Through our #SignalJeetKa initiative, we aim to ensure fans stay connected and never miss a moment of the thrilling action. Just as KKR gives their all on the field, we’re committed to delivering the best technology to keep fans at the heart of the game.”

KKR’s #KorboLorboJeetbo motto aligns with TECNO’s “Stop At Nothing” ethos, promoting effort, teamwork, and cricket culture. This partnership engages India’s youth, who are interested in technology and sports. TECNO uses its products and connectivity to support performance and connectivity.

Binda Day, CMO, Knight Riders Sports, stated, “Technology is at the forefront of cricket's growth, especially in India. Our partnership with TECNO is an opportunity to promote a seamless collaboration in this respect. At the Knight Riders, we believe in creating an immersive experience for our fans by bringing them closer to the game we love and that will be our aim through this partnership.”