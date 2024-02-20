Terribly Tiny Tales collaborates with Hershey India for fifth season of ‘Butterflies’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The web series explores diverse forms of love across three episodes.
Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT), a content company, is back with fifth season of its flagship web series, Butterflies, in collaboration with Hershey India. Released under TTT’s premier short films banner, Terribly Tiny Talkies, the series released between February 8 to 13, just in time to usher in Valentine’s Day.
With this season’s theme #YourForevers, the YouTube series delves into untold narratives of love and connection. Through its portrayal of diverse facets of relationships, the new season captures the depth of each bond, of those who add love and warmth to our lives- friends, family, and partners.
With moments of connection enabled by Hershey’s range of chocolates, each tale tugs at the heartstrings and leaves one wanting more at the end of every episode. Retaining the original core of the IP, Sharanya Rajgopal (studio head of TTT) has created every episode as a heartfelt dedication from one character to another, aligning with the season's theme.
Butterflies season five tells the stories of seven people over three episodes. In Episode 1, titled To Maya, From Rohan, Rohan (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Maya (Reem Sheikh) are out on a secret romantic getaway just days before their big fat Indian wedding, seeking moments of privacy and solitude amidst mounting pressures. The storyline explores the tension of their escape and the possible consequences if their families were to discover their truth, culminating in a sweet proposal beneath the starlit sky.
Episode 2, starring Namita Dubey as Suhani and Asha Negi as Disha, dives into adult friendships. It illustrates how these connections evolve, navigating life's changes– taking the viewers on a delightful journey.
Episode 3, featuring Ashnoor Kaur as Mini, Harsh Gandhi as Ishaan, and Arjun Deswal as Rishi, celebrates the everlasting friendships forged in college amid moments of laughter and vulnerability. It uncovers Rishi's journey back to his ‘Forevers’ after an absence, and their warm welcome back into the gang.
Sharanya Rajgopal, studio head, TTT, said, “After four successful seasons, we're thrilled to announce the return of Season 5 of 'Butterflies', once again in partnership with Hershey India. Butterflies Season 5 is full of feels. That was the only thing we kept in our mind while working on this season. In each of three episodes we have created characters that will leave the audiences with a warm smile on their faces.”
Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India, said, "Valentine's Day is a special occasion for our consumers, and with our indulgent range of chocolates, we want to enable them to express love across relationships be it their family, friends or partners. We're delighted to collaborate with TTT yet again to bring forth heartfelt stories of enduring love through their highly acclaimed web show, Butterflies. In the webisodes, we have captured the diverse spectrum of relationships, much like the wide variety of chocolates in our portfolio, including HERSHEY’S KISSES, HERSHEY’S EXOTIC DARK and HERSHEY’S BARS. For Season 5, we have amped up the game, and in our distinctive style have wrapped all the emotions with captivating storytelling, presented in a delectable package. The stories have come out beautifully and I’m sure our audience will enjoy them."