Textile and fashion company Arvind partners with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi for marketing strategy

Arvind, an integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fiber-to-fashion capabilities for global and domestic customers, has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its strategic partner. The strategic move underscores Arvind Limited's focus commitment to strengthening modern-day consumer connections through innovative and impactful campaigns.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will adopt a strategic approach, involving comprehensive analysis and collaborate with the brand to elevate its identity in the market.
As part of the mandate, Arvind will work closely with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to redefine its brand positioning and strategy in a highly competitive market. Leveraging consumer and market research, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi will support Arvind's foray into a new vertical, crafting a compelling and comprehensive brand strategy that resonates with target audiences.