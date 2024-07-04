The afaqs! Marketer's Excellence Awards & Conference 2024 is here

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
On July 4, 2024, the industry’s trailblazers and pioneers will gather at The Leela, Mumbai, to celebrate marketing brilliance.
The afaqs! Marketer's Excellence Conference & Awards has firmly established itself as a cornerstone in recognising outstanding marketing achievements. Celebrating the best in the industry, the event highlights the creativity, innovation, and strategic excellence that define successful marketing campaigns.
As the conference enters its 4th edition, it returns with renewed vigour, reflecting the dynamic growth of India's economy and the rising consumer confidence that accompanies it.
Great brands are those that adeptly navigate these evolving landscapes, engaging consumers with creativity and originality. This year's conference promises to be an insightful journey into the minds of brand marketers and their agency partners. It will explore how they have effectively leveraged both traditional and digital media to craft campaigns that resonate powerfully with their target audiences.
Attendees will gain valuable insights into the strategies and tactics that have driven some of the most impactful marketing initiatives in recent times.
Prepare to be inspired by an illustrious roster of speakers, including:
Alok Arya, chief marketing officer, Equentis Wealth Advisory; Ashima Mehra, CEO, FCB INDIA; Ashish Mishra, CEO India & South Asia, Interbrand; Deepa Krishnan, head - marketing, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt; Esha Arora, SVP growth and insights, Info Edge India; Jahid Ahmed, SVP & head of digital acquisition, HDFC Bank; Jiteen Aggarwal, CMO, Hettich India; Krishna Menon, chief operating officer, QYOU Media Inc.; Krishnarao S Buddha, senior category head, Parle Products; Neeraj Sharma, executive vice president-planning, Ogilvy; Oindrila Roy, managing director, Publicis India; Pallavi Barman, chief strategy advisor, HRX; Pratik Mukherjee, head of business - beauty, House of Masaba; Rachana Lokhande, founder, Glocal Bridge; Rishi Kakar, head of marketing and strategy, Kokuyo Camlin; Rohan Chincholi, chief digital officer, Havas Media India; Sachin Phansikar, chief operating officer, Business Standard; Saurabh Jain, CMO, Zydus Wellness; Shreyas Kulkarni, assistant editor, afaqs!; Shrinivas Khanolkar, head - products, marketing & corporate communication, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India); Shubhranshu Singh, chief marketing officer, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles; Shweta Rangra, head of marketing, Hafele India; Shwetal Basu, customer care associate and chief of marketing and communication, Shoppers Stop; Sreekant Khandekar, co-founder & CEO, afaqs!; Sujay Rachh, chief marketing officer, Nuvama Group; Swati Rathi, head of marketing, Godrej Appliances; Tushar Malhotra, director of sales and marketing, Bisleri International; Vaibhav Kapur, senior director, monetisation, Flipkart; Vandana Ramkrishna, chief operating officer, Madison Media Ace; Varun Mohan, head of growth & revenue, MiQ India; Venkata Susmita Biswas, executive editor, afaqs!; Vignesh Narayanan, vice president - business head, media, JioAds.
Brand Loyalty Revisited
Discussing the persistence and evolution of brand loyalty across categories and geographies.
Is the Idea of Brand Positioning Obsolete?
Exploring the relevance of traditional brand positioning in a rapidly changing market.
Are Brands Better Built on Traditional Media?
Analysing the effectiveness of traditional media versus digital platforms in brand building.
New Frontiers: Utilising Retail Media and C-TV to Unlock Growth
Examining the potential of retail media and C-TV in modern marketing strategies.
Is Sales Overtaking the Marketing Function?
Investigating the shifting budget priorities from brand building to performance marketing.
Fighting the Invisible Competition
Strategies for established brands to counter the rise of D2C competitors.
Read the full agenda .
Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to engage with top marketing minds and industry leaders. Join us at the afaqs! Marketer's Excellence Conference 2024 and be at the forefront of marketing innovation.
For the freshest updates on Marketer's Excellence Awards & Conference 2024, stay connected with afaqs! on .
See you at The Leela, Mumbai, on July 4, 2024!