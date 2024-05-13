The All India Pickleball Association signs an agreement with Skechers as its official kit sponsor

Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers India, said, “Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports around the world and players everywhere love the comfort and performance of Skechers Pickleball footwear. As Official Kit Sponsor of All India Pickleball Association, we look forward to helping expand the reach of this fun and popular sport to more athletes across India with our innovative Viper Court collection. Our partnership with AIPA joins our portfolio of sponsorships of every major tour in North America and in other markets as only Skechers offers Comfort That Performs for athletes who want to achieve their best on and off the court.”