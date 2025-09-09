The Body Shop launches 'Spark A Change 3.0' Diwali campaign with a marigold range

The Body Shop, a British ethical beauty brand, launches its ‘Spark A Change 3.0’ initiative with a new film starring actors Saachi Bindra and Saiee M. Manjrekar. The film captures an intergenerational story of belonging and empathy, showing how a simple act of kindness can transform a Diwali celebration into a moment of connection and inclusion.

The Body Shop is celebrating the festive season with the launch of its new Marigold Bodycare range and a collection of changemaking gifts under its Spark A Change 3.0 initiative.

The new Marigold bodycare range is a limited edition of The Body Shop's The India Edit collection. Inspired by the vibrancy and cultural significance of the marigold flower, the range is designed to bring joy to an everyday self-care routine and features a warm, sweet, and earthy fragrance. The collection includes a Shower Gel, a Body Lotion, and a Body Mist.

Speaking at the campaign launch, Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, The Body Shop India, said, “With Spark A Change 3.0, we are building on our legacy of beauty with purpose. This year, we are proud to introduce the Marigold range, inspired by Indian culture and festive traditions, alongside gifts that carry deeper meaning. Our collaboration with Plastics for Change continues to showcase how conscious business practices can transform lives and help to protect the planet.”

Echoing this sentiment, Saiee M. Manjrekar added, “Being part of Spark A Change 3.0 has been such a special experience for me. The campaign beautifully captures the heart of Diwali —the sense of belonging, empathy, and togetherness. It reminds us that even the smallest acts of inclusion can light up someone’s life in the most meaningful way. I hope this message inspires people to celebrate the season with love and purpose.”

Saachi Bindra, who is also a part of the campaign film, said, “What I love about Spark A Change 3.0 is how it goes beyond gifting to create real impact. The Marigold range is pure and rejoicing. This Diwali, I hope everyone chooses a gift that brings joy to their loved ones while supporting those who need it the most support”

The 'Spark A Change' (SAC) program is in its third year, bringing joy to individuals as well as supporting the livelihoods of marginalised communities across India. This year, the Changemaking Gifts collection includes gift sets in festive colours, from marigold to bright pink, iconic The Body Shop green, and opulent red, each designed to spread joy.

This festive season, The Body Shop invites you to discover gifts that not only bring joy to loved ones but also contribute to community empowerment and environmental progress. Whether you choose from customizable gift sets, pre-packed hampers, or gift cards, each of these treats, priced at INR 495 onwards, is a symbol of love, inclusion, and a commitment to making a positive change.

The Body Shop is extending its social impact by continuing its partnership with Plastics for Change (PFC), a trusted source of fair trade-verified recycled plastic based in Bengaluru. Through 'Spark A Change 3.0', the brand is supporting sustainable livelihoods for waste collectors across India. Through Spark A Change 2.0 last year, The Body Shop was able to raise a donation equivalent to 19 E-tricycles for the waste collectors. This year, through the latest campaign, The Body Shop will further strengthen its donation drive for E-tricycles, which will further provide these collectors with a safer and more reliable way to earn a living.