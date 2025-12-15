The Body Shop partners with indē wild for premium wedding gifting boxes

Just in time for the ongoing wedding season, British-born international ethical beauty brand, The Body Shop, has announced its collaboration with Ayurvedistry brand, indē wild. This marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration within the beauty category with a special focus on bespoke wedding premium gifting.

Rooted in shared values of authenticity and sustainability, this collaboration blends The Body Shop’s heritage of ethical beauty with indē wild’s modern Indian rituals—an elevated approach to beauty and celebration. Together, they have created four thoughtfully curated gift boxes that celebrate self-care and elevated gifting. Each box features The Body Shop’s iconic favourites paired with indē wild’s loved essentials, offering curated bridal, guest, and self-care beauty kits that convey warmth and celebration, perfect for brides, bridesmaids, and loved ones seeking to gift with intention and elegance.

In a country where weddings are defined by community, tradition, and beauty in every detail, gifting becomes a language of love. This partnership honours that sentiment with thoughtful, elevated rituals that feel deeply Indian, proudly conscious, and globally appealing.

Rahul Shanker, group CEO, Quest Retail and House of Beauty, said, “The Body Shop’s collaboration with indē wild is a strategic milestone, marking our entry into Premium Wedding Gifting. indē wild is a brand catering to younger demographics, and this partnership will help both brands synergise to come together. We are blending two distinct legacies, our ethical, Community Fair Trade commitment with indē wild’s modern Ayurvedistry, to offer a unique gifting experience. These boxes are more than products; they are mindful, premium care packages that perfectly meet the evolving desire of modern Indian consumers for intention and elegance in their celebrations.”

Diipa Buller-Khosla, founder of indē wild, said, “Weddings in India have always been rooted in ritual, and today’s generation is evolving what those rituals look like. Celebrations are more personal, more intentional, and gifting is becoming a meaningful expression of that change. At indē wild, we are building beauty that reflects this shift, honouring the people who show up for us with self-care at the centre of every moment. Partnering with a global icon like The Body Shop allows us to celebrate this evolution in a way that feels both proudly Indian and consciously modern.”

Priced from Rs 1,495, these bespoke gift boxes will be available at all The Body Shop stores and online channels. This collaboration embodies the best of both worlds—global and local, ethical and modern—redefining wedding gifting for today’s mindful generation.