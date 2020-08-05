The case of the missing Cadbury

It had disappeared from social media pages, billboards, print ads, direction signboards.
For a good seven decades, Cadbury and chocolates were near-synonyms in India. Some of its most famous brands include Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Bournvita, Cadbury Gems. But, what happens when Cadbury decides to drop its most iconic asset from much-loved brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk and Cadbury Gems?
Cadbury had disappeared from social media pages, billboards, print ads, direction signboards and shockingly from the collection of the Asia record-holding Chocolate Wrapper Collector, Devam Baghel. The question on everybody's minds, "#KahanGayiCadbury?"
Turns out, Cadbury Chocobakes knew the answer to this question. And as the excitement built up, through a #SweetSecretParty hosted by the well-known celebrities Gaurav Kapur, Aparshakti Khurana, Shibani Dandekar, Neeti Mohan, Shivesh Bhatia and many eager fans, the answer was revealed - Cadbury is now in a Cake, with the launch of Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes.
The launch film conceptualized by Mondelez India & Ogilvy shows the bond between an elder brother and his younger sibling wherein he compares the baby's characteristics to that of Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes – Chupa Rustom.
Sudhanshu Nagpal, Associate Director – Marketing (Biscuits), Mondelez India said, “With #KahanGayiCadbury activation, we wanted to build intrigue among consumers and have them imagine a world without Cadbury. This became a perfect segue into the unveil of the newest addition to the Cadbury family – the new ‘Meetha Chhupa Rustom’ Cadbury Chocobakes Choc Layered Cakes. Following this intriguing activation, a 360-degree campaign will further support the launch, taking the Meetha Chhupa Rustom thought a step forward.”
Agency Details –
· Client: Mondelez India
· Creative Agency: Ogilvy India
· Media Agency: Wavemaker India
· Creative team: Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha, Sukesh Nayak, Akshay Seth, Chinmay Raut, Arshia Jain, Pallavi Pardikar, Bhuvan Bali, Meghna Natarajan
· Planning team: Russell John, Sanketa Kapse
· Account Management: Prakash Nair, Mayuri Shukla, Swapna Divekar, Anjali Negi