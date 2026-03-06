The Estée Lauder Companies to acquire remaining stake in Forest Essentials

The Estée Lauder Companies has announced plans to acquire the remaining stake in Forest Essentials, strengthening its long-standing partnership with the Indian luxury Ayurveda brand. The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

The development follows Estée Lauder’s earlier minority investment in Forest Essentials in 2008, which was later increased to 49% in 2020.

Founded in 2000 by Mira Kulkarni, Forest Essentials operates in the luxury Ayurvedic beauty segment with a portfolio of skincare and wellness products and nearly 200 standalone stores across India. The brand has positioned itself around modern interpretations of traditional Ayurvedic formulations and experiences.

Following the acquisition, the company will continue to operate from New Delhi, with Kulkarni overseeing the brand along with her son, Samrath Bedi. The brand’s integrated operations in India, including research and development, sourcing of botanical ingredients and in-house manufacturing, will remain unchanged.

According to Estée Lauder, the move reflects its continued focus on the Indian market and confidence in Forest Essentials’ brand equity and growth potential. The company also indicated that the partnership will support the brand’s international expansion through its global distribution and brand-building capabilities.

Commenting on the development, Stéphane de La Faverie said the next phase of the partnership builds on nearly two decades of collaboration and reflects the company’s commitment to growing the brand in India while gradually expanding its presence globally.

Kulkarni noted that the partnership will enable Forest Essentials to combine its Ayurvedic heritage with Estée Lauder’s global expertise, with the aim of introducing luxury Ayurveda to a wider international audience while continuing to operate from India.