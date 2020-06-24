“The female rider community is under-served”: Royal Enfield's Puneet Sood

Royal Enfield, the leading motorcycle manufacturing brand in India, recently announced the launch of its first-ever apparel and riding gear range, exclusively for women. The line is an extension of the brand’s unisex apparel business that was launched in 2014.

Royal Enfield's first women apparel collection is anchored by a clutch of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets, and also T-shirts, shirts and jeans.