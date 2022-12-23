The Godrej Group launches #BharatKaKisan to pay tribute to farmers

The film aims to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of Indian farmers towards nation-building.
To acknowledge and celebrate the importance of Indian farmers in feeding the country and nation-building, the Godrej Group releases a brand-new film titled #BharatKaKisan on National Farmer’s Day, also popularly known as Kisan Diwas.
Conceptualized and executed by The Godrej Group’s Brand and Communication’s team along with Creativeland Asia, the film is based on the central theme of how a farmer’s relentless hard work and dedication brings food onto our plates, every day, through every season, every year. The film illustrates the need to recognize the importance of farmers in daily lives at an early age, as often this role goes unnoticed and is only valued later in lives.
In a fitting tribute to the Indian farmer, in the newly released brand film, Balram Singh Yadav, managing director, Godrej Agrovet Limited is seen narrating an insightful poem dedicated to the farmers, to his granddaughter Riya, both as a tribute and a salute to them. The film is an acknowledgement of the invaluable contribution of farmers and their lives, making them no less than any superhero.
Speaking on the launch of the brand film, Balram Singh Yadav, managing director, Godrej Agrovet Limited, said “At Godrej Agrovet, we have been committed to bettering the lives of those who nourish ours. Farmers are indeed the backbone of our great nation, and this film is a heartfelt tribute to the strength and effort of the men and women of Indian soil who work tirelessly to ensure that countless lives are fed. We salute their dedication and thank them from the depth of our hearts.”
Anu Joseph, co-founder and creative vice-chairman, Creativeland Asia, further added, “The film revolves around the fundamental and critical role played by the Indian farmer in our everyday lives. The film is an acknowledgement of the hard work and selfless nature of farmers and how young minds should be taught about the importance of farmers at an early age. Celebrating Kisan Diwas is as important as celebrating any other festival.”