The Good Glamm Group joins ONDC Network

The Good Glamm Group, the content-creator-commerce-community conglomerate, has announced its onboarding onto the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a direct seller. This strategic move marks a significant expansion of the Good Glamm Group's presence in India's dynamic digital commerce landscape.
The ONDC initiative, backed by the Government of India, aims to create a unified digital network that will empower businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to seamlessly connect with consumers and access a vast ecosystem.
The Group's participation in the ONDC Network serves as a prime example of how direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in India can harness the potential of this network to their advantage. By becoming a part of this ecosystem, D2C brands can tap into a unified digital network that connects them with a broader consumer base and provides access to cutting-edge digital and technological resources.
The Group aims to create multiple consumer touchpoints through disruptive innovations and further expand The Good Glamm Group’s brand division which includes The Good Brand Co’s portfolio brands — MyGlamm, St.Botanica, Organic Harvest, Sirona Hygiene, and The Moms Co. Moreover, with more exciting brands currently in the pipeline for integration with ONDC, the group is poised to extend its reach and offerings within the Network, promising even greater diversity and value to consumers.
T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC said, “As ONDC Network aims to create a transparent ecommerce ecosystem creating equal opportunities for all, we are happy to see the Good Glamm Group get on board. The Good Glamm Group can now reach a wider customer base nationwide, while offering expanded choices for buyers on the Network.”
Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group said, "We are excited to be a part of the ONDC Network, which represents a significant step forward in the digital commerce landscape of India. This collaboration aligns with The Good Glamm Group’s vision to provide consumers with top-quality beauty and personal care products and offers an excellent opportunity to reach a wider audience. We look forward to leveraging the ONDC Network's capabilities to enhance our digital reach and provide an exceptional shopping experience to our customers."