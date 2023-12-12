The Good Glamm Group joins ONDC Network

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Brands Co., Good Glamm Group said, "We are excited to be a part of the ONDC Network, which represents a significant step forward in the digital commerce landscape of India. This collaboration aligns with The Good Glamm Group’s vision to provide consumers with top-quality beauty and personal care products and offers an excellent opportunity to reach a wider audience. We look forward to leveraging the ONDC Network's capabilities to enhance our digital reach and provide an exceptional shopping experience to our customers."