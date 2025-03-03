The Great Khali unveils Raj Cooling Systems’ vision 2030 and new record

Raj Cooling Systems has set a world record for the largest functional air cooler, earning a place in the Golden Book of World Records. The cooler stands over 15 feet tall and has a 2500-liter water capacity, highlighting the company's role in cooling solutions.

The record-setting air cooler uses a high-efficiency BLDC motor for strong airflow and energy savings. It is designed for large-scale cooling with eco-friendly technology.

The milestone was announced at the company’s Vision Launching Event, attended by over 500 distributors and partners from India and abroad. Raj Cooling Systems outlined its plan for a Rs. 6000 Cr valuation by 2030.

“The Vision Launching Event was not just about our growth—it was also celebrating the collective success of our partner. Their trust and commitment drive us forward as we revolutionize the cooling industry. We envision a future where Raj Cooling Systems becomes synonymous with superior cooling technology, setting new benchmarks for performance and sustainability. Our journey ahead is filled with innovation, global expansion, and unwavering dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine the industry, said Kalpesh Ramoliya.

Adding to the grandeur of the event, Raj Cooling Systems' brand ambassador, The Great Khali, said “As one who's always been a believer in breaking boundaries, I'm impressed with Raj Cooling Systems' passion for innovation and excellence. Records are not broken by size alone—it's about engineering, passion, and an unrelenting pursuit of perfection. Raj Cooling Systems is redefining industry standards, and I am privileged to be on the side of a company that is creating a future where cooling technology is more efficient, sustainable, and accessible for everyone”