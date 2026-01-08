The Hindu Lit For Life returns to Chennai this January for its 13th edition

The Hindu Lit For Life, a literature festival, returns for its 13th edition on January 17 and 18, 2026, at the Lady Andal School premises in Chennai.

This year, over 100 acclaimed voices from India and across the world will come together in more than 50 sessions, conversations and workshops, offering audiences a rich and immersive literary experience.

The 2026 line up features an exceptional mix of writers, thinkers, journalists, economists, historians and cultural commentators.

From Perumal Murugan and Banu Mushtaq’s deeply human narratives and Shobhaa De’s sharp cultural observations to Kiran Desai and Satoshi Yagisawa’s intimate and borderless storytelling, the festival showcases literature in all its lived forms.

Thought leaders such as A C Grayling, Shashi Tharoor and Arvind Subramanian will explore ideas around philosophy, democracy and economics, while Laura Spinney bridges science, history and narrative.

Lit For Life 2026 has already begun its journey beyond the main festival dates. In November and December 2025, Lit For Life Dialogues and Lit For Life Unplugged took the spirit of the festival into cities and communities, extending conversations beyond traditional auditoriums.

Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessed engaging discussions led by voices such as Dr Ambrish Mithal, Sanjaya Baru, Devina Mehra, Manu Joseph, Manu Pillai, Neha Dixit and Arundhati Ghosh.

These conversations spanned themes of health, wealth, power, history, identity and contemporary relationships. Lit For Life Unplugged brought literature into intimate and vibrant spaces, ranging from bookstores to pubs.

Nirmala Lakshman, curator of The Hindu Lit For Life and chairperson of The Hindu Group, said, “The festival continues to reiterate that literature can go beyond the pages to light up one’s life. As always, we have a scintillating line up of speakers whose writing and thoughts have inspired many. The festival offers everyone, speakers and audiences alike, a chance to engage and exchange ideas and experiences, not just through sessions and workshops but also through direct interaction.”

The festival’s on ground engagement continues in the weeks leading up to January through several initiatives. These include a mobile library travelling across Chennai, storytelling sessions in government and private schools in the city, and interactive formats such as treasure hunts, quizzes and contests.

Speaking about the vision behind Lit For Life 2026, Suresh Balakrishna, chief revenue officer at The Hindu Group, said, “The theme Love Every Bit of Lit reflects our belief that literature lives everywhere, in culture, public discourse and everyday life. We are delighted to see Lit For Life grow beyond two days into a year round engagement that creates value for communities, partners and the larger ecosystem.”

