"The job at this point is of category creation": Havmor's Shekhar Agarwal on ice cream cakes

While winter is not necessarily ‘off season’ for ice cream brands, the sales are definitely less as compared to the rest of the year. It is also that time of the year when most brands in the space go into hibernation, at least in terms of big advertising campaign.

It is that time of the year now. But interestingly, we spotted Havmor, one of the many brands in the space, advertising for its relatively newer product – ‘ice cream cake’ – on social media.