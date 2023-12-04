The Marcom Avenue expands its operations in Bengaluru

The agency's main focus is on South India, and it aims to offer extensive marketing solutions that cover a wide range of digital services.
In a strategic move to strengthen its pan-India presence, The Marcom Avenue, a leading integrated marketing agency, announced its expansion into South India, embarking on its new journey with the opening of its new office in Bangalore. The expansion aligns with the agency's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry, meeting evolving client needs, and embracing emerging trends.
The agency's main focus is on South India, and it aims to offer extensive marketing solutions that cover a wide range of digital services. These services include creative innovation, film production, experiential events, public relations, storytelling, reputation management, media strategy, media buying and planning, brand planning, website development, app development, SEO, and more. The Marcom Avenue is well-known for creating impactful marketing narratives for various clients such as Reliance MET City, Titan Corporate Gifting, Varun Beverages, PriyaGold, Nestle, Fujifilm, OLA, OPPO, Mahindra, OYO, DLF, Wai Wai, and others.
On the occasion, Divanshi Gupta, director, The Marcom Avenue, said “We are thrilled to embark on this new journey as we extend our footprint into the Bangalore market. This South India region is a dynamic hub of innovation, culture, and growth, and establishing a physical presence in Bengaluru is only the beginning of a more strategic vision to expand The Marcom Avenue’s ambition. This move reflects the agency's dedication and commitment to becoming an integral part of the vibrant marketing landscape in the South. Our goal is to provide clients with memorable ads, and more meaningful marketing with lasting positive business impact.”
The Marcom Avenue 2.0 is expanding its operations to Bangalore and aims to offer a comprehensive range of marketing services to businesses. This includes all seven avenues of The Marcom Avenue, namely The Digital Avenue, The Tech Avenue, The Woah Films, The Experiential Avenue, The Public Relations Avenue, The Ads Avenue, and The Growth Avenue. These avenues cover a wide range of services, from digital marketing and technology solutions to experiential events, video production, and public relations. The expansion into the southern region is just the beginning for The Marcom Avenue, as the agency also has plans for global expansion in key regions like Canada and the USA. The agency's commitment to a global perspective highlights its determination to advance the frontiers of marketing and technology worldwide.