The Marcom Avenue expands its operations in Bengaluru

The Marcom Avenue 2.0 is expanding its operations to Bangalore and aims to offer a comprehensive range of marketing services to businesses. This includes all seven avenues of The Marcom Avenue, namely The Digital Avenue, The Tech Avenue, The Woah Films, The Experiential Avenue, The Public Relations Avenue, The Ads Avenue, and The Growth Avenue. These avenues cover a wide range of services, from digital marketing and technology solutions to experiential events, video production, and public relations. The expansion into the southern region is just the beginning for The Marcom Avenue, as the agency also has plans for global expansion in key regions like Canada and the USA. The agency's commitment to a global perspective highlights its determination to advance the frontiers of marketing and technology worldwide.