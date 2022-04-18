The noise behind India’s voice commerce era

Brands, while at it, would also need to be aware of whether a voice assistant utters its name or not. I say “Alexa, buy me a pair of red shoes.” Replies Alexa, “Sure, your options for red shoes include Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Reebok.” How did the voice assistant know which brand name to utter and in which order? The magic behind this tech witchcraft is Voice SEO which I am told is little to nothing in India right now but “is certainly becoming an important consideration while building an organic search strategy for brands today. Cannot be ignored,” responds Naqvi.