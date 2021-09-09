The psychology behind FMCG hotspots

Finally, one of the most interesting but lesser-known case studies is that of how Asian Paints (followed by Berger Paints) managed to be more noticeable for their clients. The brand of the paint to be used is usually in the purview of a contractor. But with its colour mixing machines, Asian Paints made it a point to reach the TG. Until now, people had to buy one of the many premixed colours. Suddenly, there was a brand allowing you to come and mix colours to find your favourite. Naturally, it was a hit!