The Sleep Company becomes official comfort partner of MI for IPL 2025

The Sleep Company (TSC) has launched its new campaign, "Jam ke soyenge, tabhi toh jam ke dhoyenge," in partnership with Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025. As the official comfort partner, the brand highlights the importance of sleep and recovery in athletic performance.

Through this association, TSC wants to bring to the fore the role of peaceful sleep in achieving success in everyday life. Sleeping well prior to the night of a big day is what fuels present-moment awareness and confidence, leading to victory and the making of legends.

The Sleep Company has launched an exclusive digital film featuring an anthem, “Jam ke soyenge, tabhi toh jam ke dhoyenge”. It celebrates the spirit of Mumbai Indians while reinforcing The Sleep Company’s core belief that peaceful sleep is the key to extraordinary performances and the secret to success.

Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company, said, “Mumbai Indians is one of the favourite teams among cricket fans. Associating with a team that inspires millions with its winning spirit, solidifies our position as a performance-driven comfort brand. For cricketers and athletes who always stay in the canopy of fitness, ultimate recovery starts with resting and sleeping well. Through this campaign, we want to communicate to the people that striking a right balance between effort and recovery leads to assured success.”

Ripal Chopda, CMO of The Sleep Company, said, "As India’s most beloved sport, cricket serves as the perfect platform to bring people’s attention to the often-overlooked role of quality sleep in life. Rest and recovery aren’t just important to perform well on a cricket field, they are important for every individual – be it in sports, work or life. We aim to inspire people to take their health seriously and prioritize peaceful sleep which can boost their overall productivity and efficiency.”

Priya Pardiwalla, chief creative officer, Steve Priya said, “Most IPL films are all about high energy, high action, and high intensity. But what if fans saw their favorite cricketers in a way they’ve never seen before - fast asleep. Our goal was to carve out a distinct tone and voice, ensuring both the brand and category stood out in the noise, despite the challenges. More importantly, we wanted to remind audiences of a simple yet powerful truth: peaceful sleep has the power to elevate performance, sharpening both what you do and how well you do it.”

As part of the partnership, The Sleep Company will run an offline activation at Marine Drive and Carter Road to promote quality sleep before Mumbai Indians' matches. The company has also launched MI-branded merchandise, including mattresses, sofas, ergonomic chairs, adjustable desks, and cushions, available online and in select stores.