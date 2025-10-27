The Spirit of Kashmyr collaborates with Enrique Iglesias’ live show

The Spirit of Kashmyr has announced its association with global pop artist Enrique Iglesias as the celebration partner for his upcoming Live in Concert shows at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds on October 29 and 30, 2025.

The collaboration marks a blend of music, culture, and artistry, aligning the brand’s ethos with one of the world’s most recognized performers. With tickets for the October 30 show already sold out, the event has generated strong anticipation among music fans across India.

Enrique Iglesias, known for hits such as Hero, Addicted, and Rhythm Divine, continues to connect with audiences across generations. The partnership reflects The Spirit of Kashmyr’s positioning as a brand rooted in Indian heritage yet shaped by global sophistication.

Speaking on the collaboration, Amar Sinha, chief operating officer, Radico Khaitan, said: “The Spirit of Kashmyr represents the finest expression of Indian artistry and craftsmanship. It is a privilege to associate with a global cultural icon like Enrique Iglesias, whose music speaks a universal language of emotion and joy. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to celebrating authenticity, creativity, and timeless elegance. As a brand rooted in Indian heritage with a contemporary global outlook, we are proud to be part of a cultural moment that transcends boundaries and connects people through music.”