The tenets of building a luxury brand versus a mass market brand…

Whereas mass brands sell features and benefits and value for money. The brands may also leverage stereotypes and use celebrities to enhance their appeal. “They tap into the everyday lived culture of the people. They aim for an 'aam-aadmi' image, something that is relatable to the large majority of people. Mass premium and mass-stige brands anchor themselves in the signs, symbols and narratives of the mass and try to borrow a few of the symbolisms of luxury to give themselves a more upscale or upmarket image,” she concludes.