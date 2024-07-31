The Times of India launches TOI Health+: A new source for tailored health and wellness information

Curating the Content TOI Health+ leverages The Times of India's extensive expertise and trusted sources to curate the most credible, well-researched health content. With a long history of initiatives such as "Times Organ Donation Drive," "Beat Heart Failure," and "Let's Fight Diabetes," TOI has built a strong legacy of championing health causes in India. Every day, more than a dozen health reporters from TOI across the country reach out to leading doctors, hospitals, researchers, and dieticians to obtain the very best and latest in healthcare. TOI Health+ taps into this expertise to bring the audience the best in health and wellness information, offering a weekly distillation of the most credible and actionable health information, all in one place.