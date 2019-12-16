The truth about customer loyalty: KPMG report

According to the report, brand loyalty doesn't just help companies with repeated business patterns. Over 86 per cent of consumers globally, from Gen Z to the silent Generations, say they would recommend a brand they loved to friends and family. In terms of earning customer loyalty, 59 per cent of the consumers surveyed globally said they are loyal to their favourite brand because of a personal connection, the corresponding figure for India stands at 74 per cent. 75 per cent consumers globally said their loyalty was due to product quality, compared to 74 per cent in India, who said their loyalty was driven by value for money.