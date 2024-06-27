The World Championship of Legends announces its official broadcasting partners for various regions worldwide

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Viewers in India can watch all the live action on Star Sports channels and the FanCode platform.
The World Championship of Legends (WCL), featuring cricket players from around the globe, is thrilled to announce its official broadcasting partners for various regions worldwide. This partnership ensures that cricket enthusiasts across different continents can experience the tournament live.
India: Star Sports (TV Broadcaster), Fancode (Digital)
North America: Willow by Cricbuzz
MENA Region: Cricbuzz
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
United Kingdom: TNT Sports
Australia: Fox Sports
Caribbean: Sports MAX
The WCL, approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and presented by EaseMyTrip, will take place from July 3 to July 13 at Edgbaston and Northampton shire County Cricket Club in the UK. It brings together players for a series of matches.
Harshit Tomar, owner of the World Championship of Legends, stated: “We are excited to provide fans with the chance to see cricket legends in action once again. With our global broadcasting partners, we can reach a wide audience and celebrate the spirit of cricket worldwide. Partnering with Star Sports & Fancode will bring WCL to a broad audience in India, ensuring top-notch coverage of this historic event.”
The WCL will feature teams from India, Australia, West Indies, England, Pakistan, and South Africa. The tournament includes cricket legends such as Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Dwayne Smith, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan, Jacques Kallis, JP Duminy, and Dale Steyn.