"There will be resurgence in demand once the crisis ends": Nandini Dias, Lodestar UM

She took the example of search engine Google – talking about how the company always pulled an April Fools prank every year; but avoided doing so this year, as a conscious decision to not add to the misinformation that is already running amok in the world. “For a brand like Google, it would’ve been suicide. Many brands have also changed their most sacred property – their logos, to encourage users to practice social distancing. Retailers, such as Lush, which are seeing a marked decrease in footfalls, are also offering in-store handwashing facilities. These are some of the ways brands are practicing social responsibility at this time,” Dias explained.