"There's been increased use of face wash, thanks to heightened awareness about hygiene": Dabur's Rajat Mathur

On its website, Dabur states that its e-commerce business has grown by almost 2x and had a saliency of over six per cent in 2020-21, as compared to 2.4 per cent in 2019-20. Mathur remarks that the beauty of e-commerce is that the brand can garner feedback for products, almost in real time. “Within a matter of weeks, you get to gauge their feedback to the product. It offers the opportunity to do course correction, if you need to, and then we can scale up to other channels.”