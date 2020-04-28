"There’s lot of weekend dressing happening at home, on weekdays": Uma Talreja, Shoppers Stop

Thanks to work from home, even the clothes that we wear on a regular basis have changed. Most of the time, we’re wearing shorts or pyjamas. People used to reserve those for wearing on weekends. Now, you need to wash them more often and one may even need to purchase more of those pieces, since there’s a lot of weekend dressing happening at home, during the week, too.

As far as food and experiences you can have at home, I’m sure there will be some opportunities. Retailers will have to find ways to compensate for overall demand. Apparel and footwear and jewellery – these categories will face a challenge on the demand side because I don’t know if people will be willing to go to stores post lockdown. These categories may not see much demand in the e-commerce space either because there might be insecurities, such as income loss, possibly even job losses.

Having said that, I’m sure all retailers and employers are putting measures in place to ensure that their employees and customers are safe. These could include policies on social distancing, mask wearing, sanitising workplaces, observing social distancing norms, etc. We’re also looking at protocols that other countries are observing. For example, Dubai is looking to reopen its economy – so we’re studying their protocols to understand what measures they’re taking to stay safe. In the Indian context, group gatherings, big weddings, festival celebrations will all get impacted, which will, in turn, also affect retail.