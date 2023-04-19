Thinking Folks take back charge of Goosebumps Brand Solutions

Thinking Folks recently also forged a strategic tie-up with Bengaluru based consulting firm LeapX.
In a major development, the original founders of Goosebumps Brand Solutions Private Limited, Dhananjay Sharma and Ratan Kumar have taken back the charge of the agency. The reunion of the original founders is expected to inject renewed vigour into the agency's operations.
Goosebumps Brand Solutions was founded in 2011 by the duo as a boutique creative agency. A few years later, Ratan also set up Thinking Folks - a digital-first agency.
The strategic coming together of the founders and the agencies was necessitated to enable clients get a one-stop solution for all their tech, digital and creative needs.
Ratan Kumar founder, CEO Thinking Folks and co-founder of Goosebumps, who would be heading both the agencies had this to say, “With both the teams now sitting out of the same office and working closely, we would be able to provide clients better strategic inputs and faster TAT. Both the setups will benefit immensely from each other strengths. And of course, it will make the lives of our clients easier as they would now find all solutions at one place – be it tech, e-commerce, digital, performance, social or mainline creative.”
“With this coming together, we are now a 40-member team with offices in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Dubai. And with many new young talent on board in tech, digital and creative, we believe we will be able to create a great body of work for our clients and ourselves,” added Dhananjay.
The duo is planning to start operations in more cities outside India. Thinking Folks recently also forged a strategic tie-up with Bengaluru based consulting firm LeapX.