Third Wave Coffee partners with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2025

Third Wave Coffee (TWC), a coffee-first QSR brand, announced its official partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the team’s exclusive Coffee Partner for T20 League 2025, scheduled to begin on March 22.

Throughout the season, fans can access exclusive RCB x TWC merchandise and have a chance to find golden tickets in select purchases for match-day experiences. Third Wave Coffee will also be available at RCB’s home stadium on match days.

Additionally, Third Wave Coffee cafés will transform into fan zones, screening live matches, hosting giveaways, and building immersive experiences that make every RCB match a community event.

Speaking on this bold partnership, Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, said, “Cricket and coffee have a lot more in common than we think — both ignite passion, bring people together, and thrive on boldness. RCB and Third Wave Coffee are both deeply rooted in Bengaluru’s culture — where tradition meets innovation, and every day is an opportunity to brew bold and play bold. This partnership is as seamless as your favourite cup of coffee on a match day — one that feels just right. With #BrewBoldPlayBold, we’re thrilled to create memorable moments for fans through the season, where every sip and every cheer carries the same energy.”

Third Wave Coffee has set up a pop-up café in the RCB team room, serving coffee to players before games.

Echoing this excitement, Rajesh V Menon, COO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, added, "At RCB, we are fueled by passion, dedication, and the strong bond we have built with our fans over the past 18 years. We are excited to partner with Third Wave Coffee, a brand that shares our community-driven values. Bengaluru is home to both of our brands, and this collaboration celebrates the vibrant culture of a city where cricket and coffee are a way of life.”