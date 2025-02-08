This Valentine, Sunfeast Fantastik! wants you to 'Dump Your Ex-Cess' and move on

This Valentine’s Day, Sunfeast Fantastik! is turning heartbreak into a celebration with its playfully liberating campaign, Dump Your ExCess. Recognising that youth struggle to move on after a breakup, often holding onto gifts and memories that keep them tethered to the past, the brand is inviting young hearts to unshackle themselves from these emotional baggage.

Advertisment

This liberating campaign provides a lighthearted yet impactful gateway to let go. By participating in the Dump Your Ex-Cess campaign, individuals not only move on but move up and raising the bar for how they approach love.

With the Dump Your Ex-Cess campaign, Sunfeast Fantastik! is not just taking a fresh take at Valentine’s Day but creating a movement of confidence, closure and fresh starts that encourages everyone to embrace the joy of moving on and celebrating their Fantastik selves.

The Fantastik! Truck will tour colleges and make stops at popular youth hangout spots across Bangalore throughout Valentine’s week, inviting young hearts to toss away those painful reminders of toxic relationships. The location details are as follows: