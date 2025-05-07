Thomas Cook partners with MoEngage as Customer Engagement partner

In order to enhance customer engagement and drive growth, Thomas Cook has onboarded MoEngage as its customer engagement partner.

The collaboration aims to bridge gaps in the brand’s previous engagement strategy and leverage advanced martech tools to connect more meaningfully with customers throughout the buying journey.

MoEngage will help in boosting conversion rates and create personalised web and app experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Neeraj Singh Dev, executive vice president of e-commerce at Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel, said, "By leveraging MoEngage's advanced personalisation and analytics, we're able to connect with customers at every stage of their journey, significantly enhancing their travel experience and nurturing lasting brand loyalty."

Following the implementation of MoEngage, the results have already begun to materialise. In November 2024, the brand’s marketing activities led to an exceptional number of bookings, generating approximately Rs 1 crore in revenue.

With MoEngage's robust features such as personalised banners, intelligent content optimisation, advanced segmentation, and the Next Best Action predictor, Thomas Cook is set to enhance customer experiences and drive substantial bottom-line impact.

“We are thrilled to be Thomas Cook's preferred customer engagement partner in their journey of driving excellence in the highly competitive travel and hospitality industry. With the help of our future-ready and agile platform, Thomas Cook plans to overcome the limitations that arise from using legacy solutions, thus fostering stronger customer engagement and achieving tangible business outcomes”, said Narasimha Rao, general manager (India & MEA) at MoEngage.