Three days after Twitter troll, HUL slashes prices of soaps and sanitisers

The announcement came three days after the brand was trolled on Twitter for hiking the prices of soaps and hand sanitisers. However, the brand claimed that the allegations were false. In its official statement, the brand clarified, “We have not increased prices of soaps after the outbreak of COVID- 19 in India, especially when people need hygiene products the most. The price of palm oil, a key ingredient for soaps, has been increasing for many months, and at the end of 2019, was up over 25 per cent. Therefore, in January 2020, we increased prices of our soaps by 5 per cent to 6 per cent across our brands: Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Hamam, Liril and Pears. This was shared with the media and market on January 31, 2020 during our quarterly earnings call. The price hikes landed in the market in February, which was well before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.”