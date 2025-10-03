Thrillophilia onboards The Media Manifest as PR partner

Thrillophilia, India’s AI-powered travel platform for multi-day tours and curated experiences, has appointed The Media Manifest as its official Public Relations partner. The partnership will focus on building Thrillophilia’s brand presence and shaping conversations around how Indians discover and experience travel.

Founded in 2011 by Chitra Gurnani Daga and Abhishek Daga, Thrillophilia offers 25,000+ experiences across 55+ countries, serving more than 100M users annually and enabling over 300,000 bookings each year. The platform uses AI to help travellers design itineraries covering stays, transfers, and local experiences.

Kinjal Shah, co-founder of The Media Manifest, said: “We are excited to partner with Thrillophilia, a brand that is redefining travel for the new-age Indian consumer. At The Media Manifest, we believe in crafting narratives that go beyond traditional communication, connecting brands to audiences through authenticity and relevance. With Thrillophilia’s scale and vision, we see a tremendous opportunity to shape conversations around how India travels and to showcase the brand’s role in driving the future of experiential tourism.”

Abhishek Daga, co-founder of Thrillophilia, added: “At Thrillophilia, we’ve always believed travel is more than moving from one place to another; it’s about creating stories that stay with you. With The Media Manifest on board, we aim to share not just what we do, but why we do it, making travel more intelligent and personalised for every traveller. By combining our AI-driven insights with The Media Manifest’s storytelling expertise, we aim to not just amplify our presence but to spark conversations that influence how millions of Indians discover, plan, and experience travel in the years ahead.”

Through this collaboration, Thrillophilia aims to highlight its role in shaping travel conversations, engaging with travellers and stakeholders, and moving beyond transactions to more meaningful storytelling.