Thums Up refreshes its logo after over 20 years

Thums Up has unveiled a refreshed visual identity, marking its first major design update in more than two decades. The rebrand has been developed by the brand’s in-house design team in collaboration with design agency SUPERULTRARARE®.

The updated identity retains key elements of Thums Up’s long-standing visual cues while introducing changes aimed at improving adaptability across digital screens and retail formats. The logo, which has been refreshed only three times since the brand’s launch in 1977, has been reworked with sharper typography and revised detailing.

The colour palette continues to draw from the brand’s established red and blue tones, while introducing variations intended to create stronger visual contrast and consistency across platforms. The thumb-mark, a long-standing brand asset, remains central to the design, with adjustments made to preserve recognisability while aligning with contemporary design standards.

According to the company, the updated visual system has been designed to reflect shifts in youth culture and changing consumption contexts, particularly the increasing importance of digital-first brand experiences.

Commenting on the update, Sumeli Chatterjee, senior director, Sparkling Flavours, Coca-cola India and Southwest Asia said: “For nearly five decades, Thums Up has been a defining force in youth culture representing bold and relentless confidence with an unmistakably ‘toofani’ spirit. Its iconic ‘Taste The Thunder’ line, strong taste, and adventurous communication have inspired generations, making it the drink of choice of young India. The new Thums Up visual identity is a strategic step forward that reinforces our cultural relevance as we unlock the next phase of growth and make the brand world more dynamic, distinctive and exciting for the future.”

Matthew Kenyon, founder, The SUPERULTRARARE® elaborated: “We set out to distill the core essence of what Thums Up represents and what emerged was a powerful cultural signal - strong, resilient, and iconic…just ready for the present. Building on this, we sharpened the identity by preserving what consumers love while amplifying what lies ahead - resulting in a bolder, clearer expression designed for today’s Indian youth.”

Launched in 1977, Thums Up has been positioned around a bold flavour profile and has historically aligned its communication with adventure and intensity. The brand has updated its identity periodically to reflect evolving youth codes, with the current refresh aimed at ensuring consistency across newer digital and physical touchpoints.

The new visual identity will be rolled out across packaging, digital platforms and brand communication in phases.