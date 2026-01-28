Thyrocare appoints Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador

Thyrocare Technologies has appointed actor Madhuri Dixit as its brand ambassador. The announcement was made on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day.

The association aligns with Thyrocare’s focus on preventive healthcare and regular health monitoring. The company aims to encourage greater awareness around early detection and routine diagnostic testing as part of everyday health management.

Thyrocare Technologies has built its presence in the diagnostics space by offering diagnostic services at scale, with an emphasis on affordability and accessibility. Through this partnership, the company intends to strengthen communication around the importance of preventive healthcare among Indian consumers.

Commenting on the appointment, Rahul Guha, managing director & CEO, Thyrocare and API Holdings, said, “At Thyrocare, we exist to remove barriers such as price, access and inconvenience that keep people away from timely diagnostics. Preventive healthcare is the single biggest lever to improve health outcomes in India. Madhuri Dixit brings unmatched trust and credibility, and together, we want to make routine health check-ups a non-negotiable part of Indian life.”

Speaking on the association, Madhuri Dixit said, “I strongly believe that taking charge of one’s health early makes all the difference. Thyrocare has built its reputation on quality, affordability, and putting patients first. I’m proud to partner with a brand that is focused on empowering people to prioritise regular health check-ups.”

The appointment underscores Thyrocare’s continued focus on promoting preventive healthcare and encouraging routine health check-ups across India.