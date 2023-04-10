Tide liquids become ‘official laundry partner’ for Punjab Kings

Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India and vice president and head - fabric care for P&G Indian subcontinent said, “We are happy to announce Tide’s partnership with Punjab Kings. This partnership coincides with the launch of ‘Tide Liquids’ for washing machines which is specially designed for Indian wash conditions. This new liquid detergent by the World's no 1* detergent brand Tide removes tough stains and delivers outstanding cleaning without fading colours. We are thrilled that Tide Liquids will be the ‘official laundry partner’ for the iconic Punjab Kings team. We share a common commitment for excellence. We wish the Punjab Kings team the very best for the matches ahead while committing to keep their uniforms bright and clean no matter what.”