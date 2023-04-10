Tide liquids become ‘official laundry partner’ for Punjab Kings

This also marks the launch of Tide Liquids in India.
Tide announced its association with Punjab Kings, as their ‘official laundry partner.’ This association marks the launch of Tide Liquids in India, which offers the dual benefit of stain removal without fading colours.
The team captained by Shikhar Dhawan will wear the Tide Liquids logo on the lead leg of their trouser. This is in keeping with Punjab Kings’ history of associating with brands that are trailblazers in their respective fields, with high standards of performance and excellence.
The partnership was announced through a short teaser video titled ‘Sadde Punjab ka Naya Favorite’.
Cricket and sports uniforms are subject to a variety of tough stains including mud, sweat, dirt, blood and body soil. These tough stains can often be difficult to remove and can make the fabrics dull with multiple washes. The NEW Tide Liquids offers dual benefits specially designed for cleaning in washing machines. Tide Liquids can remove the toughest stains, while keeping your clothes bright without fading colors! With this partnership, fans of Punjab Kings can look forward to seeing their favorite players in outstanding clean, bright & colorful uniforms throughout this upcoming season.
Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India and vice president and head - fabric care for P&G Indian subcontinent said, “We are happy to announce Tide’s partnership with Punjab Kings. This partnership coincides with the launch of ‘Tide Liquids’ for washing machines which is specially designed for Indian wash conditions. This new liquid detergent by the World's no 1* detergent brand Tide removes tough stains and delivers outstanding cleaning without fading colours. We are thrilled that Tide Liquids will be the ‘official laundry partner’ for the iconic Punjab Kings team. We share a common commitment for excellence. We wish the Punjab Kings team the very best for the matches ahead while committing to keep their uniforms bright and clean no matter what.”
KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd CEO Satish Menon said, "We are delighted to partner with Tide Liquids as our ‘official laundry partner’. As a team, we offer our fans the very best in entertainment on the field and clean kits are vital to this. This partnership will bring together IPL’s most loved team and India’s most loved brand together to do ‘dhulai’ both on pitch and off pitch. Tide is an iconic brand, and we are proud and excited to partner with the World’s no 1* detergent brand!”