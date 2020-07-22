"Tier -2 and tier-3 city consumers are more inclined towards contactless payment": KPMG Report

Key highlights from the report:

· Consumer spending habits:

o 78 per cent of the respondents claim to reduce on discretionary spending

o City Tier: Tier-3 is found 1.9X more optimistic on their spending habits than Tier-1, hence could be the next focus area to monitor the spending habits

o Consumer Age Band: Among age bands, the 20-30 age band is more optimistic on discretionary spending

o Gender: Spending habits reduced considerably among both male (76 per cent) and female (82 per cent) consumers