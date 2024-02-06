Tiger Balm teams up with Federal Bank Kochi Marathon as official pain relief partner

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The marathon is scheduled for February 11, 2024.
Tiger Balm, a topical analgesic brand under Haw Par Healthcare, through its distribution partner (Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP) in India, has joined forces with the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon (FBKM) as the official pain relief partner.
As the preferred topical pain relief for athletes, Tiger Balm has been a sponsor for numerous marathons, triathlons and other athletic activities, including the Paris Marathon and the Singapore Marathon.
Puneet Motiani, designated partner of Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP, elaborated, “In this collaboration, Tiger Balm will play a crucial role as the pain relief partner, offering support to participants during the run. We will establish touchpoints along the course to address any pain experienced by runners. Additionally, post the race, a dedicated pain relief zone will be set up staffed by professional sports therapists to alleviate discomfort and provide essential care.”
Expressing enthusiasm about the partnership, a Tiger Balm spokesperson, Keeth Chua, general manager, Haw Par Healthcare, stated, "We are excited to be the official pain relief partner for the Federal Bank Kochi Marathon. At Tiger Balm, our philosophy revolves around creating products that effectively address discomfort. We are committed to allowing runners to concentrate on their performance while entrusting the pain management aspect to us, both during and after the run."
Vipin Nambiar, project head, FBKM, commented on the collaboration, saying, "It's a fantastic opportunity to associate with Tiger Balm, a globally renowned brand, to support runners at a critical juncture. We extend a warm welcome to them in the marathon community and anticipate a longstanding partnership."
In addition to the on-course support, Tiger Balm will have a presence at the expo, where it will engage with runners, address queries, and assist them in preparing for a pain-free race.
Scheduled for February 11, 2024, FBKM'24 will feature five categories: Marathon, Half Marathon, 10-km Run, 3 km Green Run, and #TheSpecialRun. The latter, a new addition this year, caters to individuals with physical disabilities and those requiring special attention. FBKM is set to unfold on the World Athletics approved marathon route and the race will be conducted under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India.