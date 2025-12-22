Tiger Shroff joins One Science Nutrition as brand ambassador

One Science Nutrition (OSN) has appointed actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff as its brand ambassador. The association is aimed at aligning the brand’s sports nutrition portfolio with a public figure known for fitness-led routines.

OSN operates in the fitness supplements and sports nutrition category, with products spanning whey protein, pre-workouts and creatine. The brand’s protein range includes multiple variants positioned for different training and recovery needs.

The company said the partnership will focus on encouraging conversations around verified nutrition and active lifestyles. As part of the association, Tiger Shroff will be involved in brand-led initiatives centred on fitness awareness and supplementation.

Commenting on the partnership, Aman Vachher, CEO & co-founder of Muscle House India, said: “Welcoming Tiger Shroff to our family is a tremendous moment. His genuine dedication to fitness perfectly matches our brand's promise to provide authentic, premium supplements that support health and performance goals”.

Aniket Vachher, co-founder of Muscle House India, said: “We believe this partnership will greatly boost our mission to teach consumers about verified nutrition. It will set new standards for authenticity and inspire the next generation of fitness enthusiasts.”

Tiger Shroff said: “I am excited to be a part of One Science Nutrition's campaign. The brand's commitment to providing authentic products and promoting a healthy lifestyle resonates deeply with me. Achieving holistic fitness and well-being is essential to enjoying life, and I applaud OSN's efforts to integrate these principles into everyday routines. I look forward to working together to foster a healthier and fitter India.”

The partnership will also see the launch of limited-edition product bundles linked to the collaboration, alongside broader consumer education initiatives by the brand.