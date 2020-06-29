TikTok announces 'TikTok for Business', will aid marketers to engage with the app's users

The short-video app from ByteDance is right now one of the most popular social media apps in the world making it the ideal platform for brands to reach and engage with audiences. It was the most downloaded app worldwide (non-game) for May 2020 with more than 111.90 million installs says Sensor Tower, a mobile marketing intelligence firm. India led the way with 20 per cent of the total downloads and the US came second at 9.30 per cent.