TikTok announces 'TikTok for Business', will aid marketers to engage with the app's users

With over 111.90m app downloads in May alone and AR tools in the offering, TikTok is aiming to win big among marketers.
TikTok, in a blog post, has introduced 'TikTok For Business'. It's a global brand and platform and, "... designed to give brands and marketers the tools to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community."
The short-video app from ByteDance is right now one of the most popular social media apps in the world making it the ideal platform for brands to reach and engage with audiences. It was the most downloaded app worldwide (non-game) for May 2020 with more than 111.90 million installs says Sensor Tower, a mobile marketing intelligence firm. India led the way with 20 per cent of the total downloads and the US came second at 9.30 per cent.
The app addressing marketers said they can tap into the unique opportunities that can only be found on TikTok to connect with our community, build their brands, and achieve their goals:
Scale & creativity: TikTok is a growing platform for marketers to leverage as a must-have destination. TikTok is an entertainment-based platform, offering users and brands the tools to tell their stories.
Sight, motion & sound: With TikTok, the industry can build for a mobile, sound-on environment. And, there are so many opportunities for sound: music, sound effects, voice-overs, reactions and more.
Inclusive & participatory community: TikTok is all about "join." This presents an original opportunity for marketers to create work that becomes a part of our community. On TikTok, people can become so engaged and inspired by a marketing campaign, that they'll create their own version of it. Brands can actually experience the impact their campaigns have on people.
The place where culture is made: TikTok is an open platform where anyone and any brand can be discovered. The opportunity to learn about what is happening all over the world is limitless. Culture is created in an open and inclusive way on TikTok, every day.
Seamless & simple solutions: Our products deliver across every marketing touchpoint and allow for rich and immersive storytelling. All are seamless, full-screen video and appear natively with the user experience. Working with many of the industry's leading third-party providers, we are building out our suite of measurement solutions. Today, we are also excited to announce our latest AR Branded Effect called Branded Scan, a new product that allows users to have an augmented reality experience with any brand.
TikTok's announcement comes at an opportune time when big brands such as Unilever, Honda, and Verizon have suspended their advertising on Facebook in a bid to call for regulation to prevent the spread of racist and fake news on the social media platform.