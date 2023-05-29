Times Prime rolls out AI-driven Omni channel marketing campaign for ‘Mighty Membership'

Times Prime, has announced the launch of its first-ever AI-generated omni-channel campaign for its new tagline, “Mighty Membership.” Devised with partner agency BBH India, the campaign is available to all Times Prime members and uses AI to depict the community as larger than life figures, symbolizing the 'mighty' empowerment that comes with the membership. For the first time ever, AI created images are being extended across billboards, social media, and other channels.