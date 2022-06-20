Timex collaborates with Netflix’s Stranger Things for a Special Edition Collection

The Timex x Stranger Things capsule is available in three styles: Camper (40mm) INR 7,495, Timex T80 (34mm) INR 8,995, and Timex Atlantis (40mm), INR 7,495. Key features include a stainless-steel bracelet or fabric strap, resin case and strap, INDIGLO® backlight, customized alarm, and much more.

The Timex x Stranger Things collection will be available for purchase starting today on Timexindia.com.