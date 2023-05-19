Timex Group acquires watch retail brand Just Watches

Speaking on the acquisition, Deepak Chhabra, managing director, Timex India stated, “We are elated to announce our acquisition of Just Watches - this is in line with our future growth plans and hence brings a perfect synergy between the coming together of the two brands. We are confident that the acquisition will provide a wider choice of timepieces to our consumers. Through this business move, at Timex, we are geared up to increase our consumer base countrywide. At Timex, we are focused on becoming a household name that is loved by generations across – from the millennials to the Gen Zs.”