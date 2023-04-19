Tinder and That Sassy Girl dole out some love, care, and a wellness guide for women

TLC or ‘Tinder Love and Care’, seeks to provide the answers women daters need to prioritise themselves in relationships.
Tinder, a dating app, and That Sassy Thing, a sexual wellness brand, are providing a resource that seeks to provide the answers women daters need to prioritise themselves in relationships.
Cue in TLC or the Tinder Love and Care guide.
“The Tinder Love and Care online guide empowers daters with guidance from credible experts in India on questions women have along different points of their dating journey,” says Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications India, Tinder.
61% of female Tinder members in India choose to date someone for their own happiness and 41% of female Tinder members believe dating can be a great way to boost confidence claims the app.
Tinder members in India will see in-app cards on Tinder highlighting the Tinder Love and Care guide that they can click into to explore the FAQs. TLC offers answers to a collection of questions by a range of experts in various fields including:
Zoya Ali, reproductive health scientist
Dr Deepti Pinto Rosario, an OB-GYN
Dr Esha Chainani, an OB-GYN
Dr Niveditha Manokaran, sexual and reproductive health clinician
Swati Jagdish, Sexuality Health Educator
Artika Singh, sex and menstrual health educator
Karishma Swarup, sexuality educator
Dr Lakshmi Sukumaran, cardiac and transplant anesthesiologist
Gauri Gupta, disability community facilitator
Apurupa Vatsalya, Sexuality Educator
Prarthana, video creator, artist Ella D' Verma
Sakshi Tickoo, occupational therapist
Utsavi Jhaveri, tattoo artist
Dr Madhura, psychiatrist
Sachee Malhotra, Founder, That Sassy Thing says, “With ‘Tinder Love & Care’ we wanted to celebrate the fun and playful side of dating while also providing women with the knowledge they need to prioritise their health and wellness as they explore new relationships. We are excited to have brought in experts and amplified their insights and lived experiences through Tinder to help women explore the dating world in a way that is grounded in reality and empowers them to make informed decisions”.