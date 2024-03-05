Tinder and Yuvaa launch a free online course on interpersonal consent on Coursera

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It delves into the concepts of setting boundaries, recognising healthy and unhealthy relationships, and managing interactions.
Tinder, an online dating and geosocial networking app, launches an online self learning course, 'Let’s Talk Consent', focused on interpersonal consent in partnership with Yuvaa. The course builds on Tinder's 'Let's Talk Consent' initiative, launched in 2021, which helped address the complexities of consent in relationships amongst young Indian adults.
According to the release,Over the last three years, Tinder has launched a readily accessible resource center, short films like 'Closure' and 'We Need To Talk,' and in-person consent and safe dating workshops for college students across 3 cities in India.
Created by Yuvaa, a youth media organisation in India, and available on Coursera, a global online learning platform, this course aims to provide reliable and authentic guidance about interpersonal consent to young adults in India.
The initiative is a big step forward in facilitating learning about consent and safe dating as young adults in India begin their dating journey and dovetails with insights from a 2022 survey in the country that revealed,
65% of young adults took steps to personally understand the concept of consent.
6 in 10 young adults were seeking more resources and safe spaces (both physical and online) on consent.
67% of young adults advocated for the integration of comprehensive consent education in schools and colleges.
“Boundaries and consent are so personal but also so important - and with our collaborative effort on the Safe Dating Curriculum launched last year with Tinder, we’ve tried to take the conversation around consent directly to Gen Z in a way that they understand and resonate with. Now, this new online course provides practical strategies for both online and real-life interactions, emphasising safety, open communication, and mutual respect for personal boundaries” said Kevin Lee, CEO, Yuvaa.
“Consent has always been at Tinder’s core, starting with mutual matching, which requires both users to express interest before chatting, as well as our suite of trust and safety features. We reinforce these efforts through local educational initiatives such as 'Let's Talk Consent’. Collaborations with organisations like Yuvaa allow us to provide reliable information and guidance, empowering Tinder users to navigate dating with confidence and respect.” says Aahana Dhar, director of communications in India, Tinder.
This 90-minute multimedia course seeks to utilise surveys, assignments, and real-life examples to offer a nuanced understanding of consent in everyday situations.
Five modules within the course cover:
Understanding consent in interpersonal relationships
Setting and enforcing personal boundaries
Recognising signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships via red, green and gray flags
Navigating online and offline interactions with safety and respect
The Let's Talk Consent course is available for enrollment on the Coursera website, and interested individuals can sign up to access the course at no cost.