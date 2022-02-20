Tinder dives into Shark Tank mania, creates ‘Singles’ Pond

In a recreation of the popular Sony TV reality show, aspiring singles from across India pitch their dating profiles to a panel of single investors.
Shark Tank India’s first season is long over, but the interest around it has clearly not. In another fun recreation of the reality show, Tinder has created ‘The Singles’ Pond’ where aspiring singles from across India pitch their dating profiles to a panel of single investors.
The ‘Singles’, Yuvraj Dua, That Indian Chick, Aqeel Hyder and The Rebel Kid, constantly remind us of the Sharks by saying their iconic dialogues. Yuvraj Dua as Subbu says Aman Gupta’s popular dialogue ‘Hum bhi bana lenge’. The Rebel Kid as Vanessa does a close imitation of Namita Thapar’s “I don’t relate to this… so I’m out. But I wish you all the best.”
Their dressing is also a subtle giveaway to the character they are impersonating.
Just as in Shark Tank, here also the pitchers make a presentation, but only to seek relationships. The ‘Singles’ grill them on their offering and finally there’s a deal.
Apart from mental and emotional bandwidth, the equity here is calculated with the number of ‘Ms in every Mwah’ and emojis.
Watch the full video here: